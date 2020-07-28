Crime watch: Bulls missing in Central Texas, horse missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports two bulls missing from a property in Robertson County. The bulls were last seen on July 1, 2020, and are a Charolais bull branded Diamond C brand on the left hip and an Angus bull with a 2 Bar on the left side. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, also reports a horse missing in Scurry County. The buckskin yearling colt was last seen on June 25, 2020, at a property east of Snyder off County Road 1606. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: