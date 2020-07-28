Crime watch: Bulls missing in Central Texas, horse missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports two bulls missing from a property in Robertson County. The bulls were last seen on July 1, 2020, and are a Charolais bull branded Diamond C brand on the left hip and an Angus bull with a 2 Bar on the left side. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, also reports a horse missing in Scurry County. The buckskin yearling colt was last seen on June 25, 2020, at a property east of Snyder off County Road 1606. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.