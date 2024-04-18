Crime Watch: Bull shot and killed in Cleveland

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a registered Red Angus bull was shot and killed off County Road 2132 in Liberty County. The bull was shot during the night of April 12 or early morning hours of April 13. After killing the bull, the individual(s) entered the Plantation Ranch and butchered the deceased bull. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of these subjects is encouraged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office 963-336-4500.