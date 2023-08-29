Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Streetman

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in North Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from Hutchinson County. The bull was last seen when he was moved off the road into a pasture near Cottonwood Bridge. The bull has a Bar 69 branded on its left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief line at 817-916-1775.