Crime Watch: Bull missing near Antlers, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Southeast Oklahoma, reports a 5-year-old Beefmaster/Braford cross bull missing. The bull is red tiger-striped and weighs approximately 1,800 to 2,000 pounds. He was last seen July 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for August 1
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for August 1
Cow-calf Corner: Beef cow culling criteria
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist As we …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Beef cow culling criteria
TSCRA Talk Episode 31: Multi-Generation Ranching
Coleman Locke and his son, John Locke, of the J.D. Hudgins ranch in Hungerford join TSCRA Talk host, …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 31: Multi-Generation Ranching