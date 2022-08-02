Crime Watch: Bull missing near Antlers, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Southeast Oklahoma, reports a 5-year-old Beefmaster/Braford cross bull missing. The bull is red tiger-striped and weighs approximately 1,800 to 2,000 pounds. He was last seen July 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.