Crime Watch: Bull missing in Yoakum

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a red Simbrah bull missing off FM Road 951 in Yoakum. The 5-year-old bull is branded with a pitchfork and three waves on the left hip. He was last seen March 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.