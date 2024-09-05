Crime Watch: Bull missing in Johnson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a black badly bull missing from a property off FM 67 in Grandview. The five-year-old bull has an orange ear tag with an “05” and “CCR” in his left ear. He was last seen Sept. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
