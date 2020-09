Crime Watch: Bull missing in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports a bull missing since June from a property off 2965 in Van Zandt County. The black Brangus bull is five years old and has LSC branded on left hip with an S or 501 under brand. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.