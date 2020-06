Crime Watch: Bull missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a bull missing since early May from a property in south Caldwell County. The black Angus bull has a blue ear tag #129 in the left ear and a cSc over 1403 freeze brand on right hip. Anyone with information on this case should contact Special Ranger Murchison at 512-705-3226.