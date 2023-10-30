Crime Watch: Brangus heifer missing in Bastrop County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a Brangus heifer missing in Bastrop County. The black heifer has a “BTS” branded on the right hip. She was last seen Sept. 3 near the intersection of McDonald and Jenkins Road in Cedar Creek. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.