Crime watch: Brangus cows missing in Walker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22, reports nine black Brangus cows missing from a property off Bowden Road in Huntsville. The cattle are branded with DL3 or DH3 on the right hip. The missing cattle were last seen in mid-May. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
