Crime Watch: Black motley faced cow missing in Hallettsville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black motley faced cow missing in Lavaca County near Road 14. She has a yellow ear tag with No. 36 in the left ear and covered “lazy R” branded on the left hip. She was last seen Dec. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
