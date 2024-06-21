Crime Watch: Black Brangus bull missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing from a property near Willow City. The two-year-old bull has no brands or markings and was last seen June 11. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.