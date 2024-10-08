Crime Watch: Black Angus bull missing in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a black registered Angus bull missing from a property off FM 1771 in Kosse. The bull has a lot No. 13 ear tag in his right ear and a “CA connected” branded on his left hip. He was last seen Aug. 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.