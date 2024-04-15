Crime Watch: Black Angus bull missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing off CR 225 near Brownwood in Brown County. The bull weighs approximately 1,800 pounds with a No. 26 green ear tag in the left ear and a “J open AL connected” brand on the left hip. He was last seen March 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.