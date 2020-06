Crime watch: Bay gelding missing in South Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports a horse missing from a property in Victoria County since June 22, 2020. The 12-year-old bay Quarter Horse- cross gelding has a white blaze on forehead, a white snip on nose and black spots visible around the lips and anus. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-542-0496.