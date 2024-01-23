Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports attempted cattle theft off State Hwy 123 in Seguin. Between Jan. 9 – 17 unknown suspects entered the victim’s property and penned cattle in an attempt to steal the livestock. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Attempted cattle theft in Guadalupe County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Attempted cattle theft in Guadalupe County
Crime Watch: Charolais heifers missing in Freestone County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Charolais heifers missing in Freestone County
Crime Watch: Three Angus-cross cows missing in San Saba County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Three Angus-cross cows missing in San Saba County