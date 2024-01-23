Crime Watch: Attempted cattle theft in Guadalupe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports attempted cattle theft off State Hwy 123 in Seguin. Between Jan. 9 – 17 unknown suspects entered the victim’s property and penned cattle in an attempt to steal the livestock. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.