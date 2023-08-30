Crime watch: Polaris Ranger, firearm stolen in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports an ATV, firearm, and other items stolen from a Breckenridge property in Stephens County. Stolen items include: a green 2015 570 crew cab Polaris Ranger, VIN 05751742974163137; .410 snake charmer shotgun; two STIHL chainsaws; gas-powered pole saw; and two game cameras. Other stolen items include a T-post driver, batteries, and multiple calibers and rounds of ammunition.

The thieves are thought to have broken into the property through a cut fence on or before Aug. 20.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.