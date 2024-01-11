Crime Watch: Angus cattle missing in Zapata County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports two black Angus cows missing five miles south of Zapata. The cows have red/orange ear tags. The victim discovered a broken lock and signs of moved cattle in his pens. The cows were discovered missing from the property Dec. 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.