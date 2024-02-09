Crime Watch: Angus cattle missing in Stonewall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports black Angus cattle missing in the vicinity of Old Glory in Stonewall County. The mature cattle are branded with a Dream Catcher freeze brand on left hip. Some of the cattle are branded with a four number freeze brand and the Gardiner Angus Ranch freeze brand on the left hip. The calves are not branded. The owner discovered horse tracks at the high fence with a busted lock and gate left open. The cattle were last seen in January. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.