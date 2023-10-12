Crime Watch: Angus calf missing in Kerry County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports an Angus calf missing near Center Point in Kerry County. The black calf weighs approximately 400 pounds with an orange No. 42 ear tag in left ear. The calf was last seen Oct. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.