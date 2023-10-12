Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports an Angus calf missing near Center Point in Kerry County. The black calf weighs approximately 400 pounds with an orange No. 42 ear tag in left ear. The calf was last seen Oct. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Angus calf missing in Kerry County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Angus calf missing in Kerry County
TSCRA Talk Episode 45 – Proposition 411 with Melissa
TSCRA executive director of government relations, Melissa Hamilton, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 45 – Proposition 411 with Melissa
Hildago County man caught stealing local ranch fences
Erasmo Anguiano arrested after an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers …
Continue Reading about Hildago County man caught stealing local ranch fences