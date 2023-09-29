CRIME WATCH: ANGUS BULL MISSING IN GILLESPIE COUNTY

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger J.T. Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from eastern Gillespie County. The bull was last seen Sept. 25 on the owner’s property in Fredericksburg. The Angus bull has a blue No. 12 ear tag in the left ear and a 0045 over Circle T brand on his left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
