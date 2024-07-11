Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a missing Honda Rubicon 4-wheeler, flatbed trailer, air compressor and tools stolen from a business shop off FM 2917 in Alvin. The 4-wheeler is desert camo in color and the last four numbers of the VIN are 0683. The 4-wheeler was on a 10-foot Carry All flatbed trailer which was also stolen. The tools and air compressor, which is a yellow, portable model, were stolen from two vehicles in the business shop. The theft occurred June 27 after business hours. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Nine Angus cows and two Angus bulls missing from Wise County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance, District 8 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Nine Angus cows and two Angus bulls missing from Wise County
Crime Watch: 4-wheeler, flatbed trailer, air compressor and tools stolen from business in Brazoria County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: 4-wheeler, flatbed trailer, air compressor and tools stolen from business in Brazoria County
Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Lavaca County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Lavaca County