Crime watch: Saddle, tack stolen in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports two incidents of theft that included saddles, tack and equipment from a horse trailers at the Matagorada County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16, 2021. In a separate incident, two shorthorn heifers with ear tattoos are also missing from a property near New Ulm in Austin County since Jan. 22, 2021. 

The following items were stolen from a horse trailer parked at a team roping event at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16.

  • Tod Sloane shop-made roping saddle, fully tooled brown, 15″ adult-size tree, padded and quilted brown seat, semi-square skirts, horn leather covered with rubber around saddle horn, quick-change buckles on stirrup leathers, marked with CTYRA at bottom of stirrup leather below cantle with conchos
  • Brown leather bridle set with CR on cheek pieces and Gordy Alderson bit
  • Rope with JR on it
  • 3 Webb ropes
  • Seat saver
  • Leather tie down
  • Navajo saddle blanket
  • Tod Sloan saddle pad

At the same event a thief or thieves also broke into a second horse trailer and took the following:

  • Double J western-style roping saddle with “Gatson” on back and MG on stirrups
  • Leather bridle and bit set, one ear with new reigns that are broken
  • 3 red horse boots
  • 2 Cactus brand grass ropes

Anyone with information on these thefts is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

In a separate incident, Special Ranger Marcaurele reports two shorthorn heifers missing from a pasture near New Ulm in Austin County. Missing since sometime on or after Jan. 22, 2021, are a two-year-old white and red shorthorn bred heifer with a 28G tattoo in left ear; and an eight-month-old solid red shorthorn heifer with ear tag 2H 39AXOMAHA in right ear and a 2H tattoo in the left ear. Photos of the missing heifers are below.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: