Crime watch: Saddle, tack stolen in South Texas
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports two incidents of theft that included saddles, tack and equipment from a horse trailers at the Matagorada County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16, 2021. In a separate incident, two shorthorn heifers with ear tattoos are also missing from a property near New Ulm in Austin County since Jan. 22, 2021.
The following items were stolen from a horse trailer parked at a team roping event at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16.
- Tod Sloane shop-made roping saddle, fully tooled brown, 15″ adult-size tree, padded and quilted brown seat, semi-square skirts, horn leather covered with rubber around saddle horn, quick-change buckles on stirrup leathers, marked with CTYRA at bottom of stirrup leather below cantle with conchos
- Brown leather bridle set with CR on cheek pieces and Gordy Alderson bit
- Rope with JR on it
- 3 Webb ropes
- Seat saver
- Leather tie down
- Navajo saddle blanket
- Tod Sloan saddle pad
At the same event a thief or thieves also broke into a second horse trailer and took the following:
- Double J western-style roping saddle with “Gatson” on back and MG on stirrups
- Leather bridle and bit set, one ear with new reigns that are broken
- 3 red horse boots
- 2 Cactus brand grass ropes
Anyone with information on these thefts is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
In a separate incident, Special Ranger Marcaurele reports two shorthorn heifers missing from a pasture near New Ulm in Austin County. Missing since sometime on or after Jan. 22, 2021, are a two-year-old white and red shorthorn bred heifer with a 28G tattoo in left ear; and an eight-month-old solid red shorthorn heifer with ear tag 2H 39AXOMAHA in right ear and a 2H tattoo in the left ear. Photos of the missing heifers are below.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.