Crime watch: Saddle, tack stolen in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports two incidents of theft that included saddles, tack and equipment from a horse trailers at the Matagorada County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16, 2021. In a separate incident, two shorthorn heifers with ear tattoos are also missing from a property near New Ulm in Austin County since Jan. 22, 2021.

The following items were stolen from a horse trailer parked at a team roping event at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds on Jan. 16.

Tod Sloane shop-made roping saddle, fully tooled brown, 15″ adult-size tree, padded and quilted brown seat, semi-square skirts, horn leather covered with rubber around saddle horn, quick-change buckles on stirrup leathers, marked with CTYRA at bottom of stirrup leather below cantle with conchos

Brown leather bridle set with CR on cheek pieces and Gordy Alderson bit

Rope with JR on it

3 Webb ropes

Seat saver

Leather tie down

Navajo saddle blanket

Tod Sloan saddle pad

At the same event a thief or thieves also broke into a second horse trailer and took the following:

Double J western-style roping saddle with “Gatson” on back and MG on stirrups

Leather bridle and bit set, one ear with new reigns that are broken

3 red horse boots

2 Cactus brand grass ropes

Anyone with information on these thefts is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

In a separate incident, Special Ranger Marcaurele reports two shorthorn heifers missing from a pasture near New Ulm in Austin County. Missing since sometime on or after Jan. 22, 2021, are a two-year-old white and red shorthorn bred heifer with a 28G tattoo in left ear; and an eight-month-old solid red shorthorn heifer with ear tag 2H 39AXOMAHA in right ear and a 2H tattoo in the left ear. Photos of the missing heifers are below.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.