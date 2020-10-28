Crime watch: Bull shot and cattle stolen in OK, cow missing in TX

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the shooting of a bull in Rogers County. On Oct. 12 someone shot a black bull from a roadway in Chelsea. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888. 

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, also reports 15 head of cattle stolen from a property in Garvin County. Sometime on or after Oct. 12, a thief or thieves used a key to unlock the gate at a pasture near E CR 1720 and N CR 3160. Missing are 15 head of mixed cows with a square notch under the right ear tip and an upside down capital T over a capital T brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757. 

TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a cow missing from a pasture east of Plantersville in Grimes County. The Charolais cow a three-year-old halter-broke former show calf and is believed to be estray. See picture below. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619. 

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: