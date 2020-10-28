Crime watch: Bull shot and cattle stolen in OK, cow missing in TX

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the shooting of a bull in Rogers County. On Oct. 12 someone shot a black bull from a roadway in Chelsea. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, also reports 15 head of cattle stolen from a property in Garvin County. Sometime on or after Oct. 12, a thief or thieves used a key to unlock the gate at a pasture near E CR 1720 and N CR 3160. Missing are 15 head of mixed cows with a square notch under the right ear tip and an upside down capital T over a capital T brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.

TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a cow missing from a pasture east of Plantersville in Grimes County. The Charolais cow a three-year-old halter-broke former show calf and is believed to be estray. See picture below. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.