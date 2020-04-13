Coronavirus in Texas: Cattle prices slump amid outbreak- induced economic fears

Cattle prices have slumped despite runs at grocery stores last month as consumers stocked freezers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Austin-American Statesman talked to representatives of the state’s beef industry, including Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Arthur Uhl, a Texas A&M University agriculture economist, the Texas Beef Council, and a livestock auction owner, about how the beef sector is weathering the storm. Read more…

/ covid19, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

