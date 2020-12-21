Congress, White House reach deal on COVID aid package

Congressional leaders reached agreement Sunday with the White House on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that will include a new round of aid to a wide array of agriculture sectors while also ensuring the deductibility of expenses used to get forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The package provides detailed instructions on how the USDA is to spend most of the $13 billion provided in agriculture aid, including a third round of payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Read more at Agri-Pulse…