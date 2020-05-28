Communication is key between rancher and lender

Communication between a cattleman and his banker is vital at this time of instability and uncertainty. Ken Leiber, president of the Texas Livestock Marketing Association, National Finance Credit Corporation of Texas, and a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director, says communication is the key to building a relationship between the lender and the borrower. Listen to the full story from a recent edition of Focus on Agriculture program from the Texas Farm Bureau.