CFAP webinar for livestock producers on June 16

Attend an upcoming webinar by USDA’s Farm Service Agency to learn more about Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) basics and what you should know to enroll in the program. In addition to hearing from CFAP national program specialists, you will also learn more about the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) process for submitting additional commodities for consideration to USDA for CFAP eligibility. The program for non-specialty crop and livestock producers will be Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. EDT. Get more information and register at USDA FSA…