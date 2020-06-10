CFAP webinar for livestock producers on June 16

Attend an upcoming webinar by USDA’s Farm Service Agency to learn more about Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) basics and what you should know to enroll in the program. In addition to hearing from CFAP national program specialists, you will also learn more about the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) process for submitting additional commodities for consideration to USDA for CFAP eligibility. The program for non-specialty crop and livestock producers will be Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. EDT. Get more information and register at USDA FSA…

/ covid19, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: