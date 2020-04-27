CDC issues guidelines to keep workers safe and processing plants operational

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | April 27, 2020

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration (OSHA) have issued guidelines aimed at helping protect workers from the spread of COVID-19 in packing plants in the United States.

In response to the guidelines, NCBA CEO Colin Woodall issued the following statement Monday:

“We appreciate the additional guidance from CDC and OSHA to help keep workers safe in beef plants. This move will also provide state and local governments with the information they need to protect worker safety, while continuing to support the operation of beef processing plants. Cattle producers rely on the workers and the plants themselves to ensure a steady supply of beef to consumers and to be certain cattle continue to be able to move through the system.

“Processing plants are important to cattle producers and consumers, but they also provide an important tax base for rural America and are an important provider of jobs and income in small communities across the nation. The CDC guidelines will help ensure the employees and their communities are better protected from the further spread of COVID-19, while they continue to provide an essential service both to cattle producers and American consumers.”

These guidelines recommend modifying work stations and processing lines to ensure workers are at least six feet apart in all directions, don’t face each other, and use of physical barriers. Additional attention is also recommended for workplace ventilation, direction of airflow from fans, providing additional clock in/out stations and rearrange break areas to encourage proper distancing, among many other administrative recommendations for employers.

The CDC guidelines can be viewed here.