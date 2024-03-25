Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo kicks off three-day event 

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 22, 2024) – The Southwest’s largest cattle and ranching event is back as the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo kicked off in downtown Fort Worth.

Hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the annual event brings together land and livestock stewards, industry experts and people who share a passion for the western culture and ranching industry.

The 2024 program began Friday morning at the opening session with Brian Bledsoe, a leading meteorologist who shared key insights about what the weather has in store for the year ahead. Other main-stage speakers slated for the coming days include U.S Rep. August Pfluger, former Chairman of the House Committee of Agriculture Mike Conaway and culinary legends Lisa & Tom Perini.

“As always, we wanted the lineup to reflect the topics that matter most to our members, while still providing the entertainment and fun that brings people together each year,” said TSCRA President Arthur Uhl. “Whether this is your first convention or you’re a long-time veteran, we’re excited you joined us here in Fort Worth.”

Educational sessions and meetings continue throughout the weekend, including programming featuring the TSCRA annual membership meeting and the ever-popular School for Successful Ranching program boasting more than 30 hours of practical, real-world information for landowners.

Attendees can explore the largest livestock trade show in the Southwest featuring more than 290 exhibitors and a live demonstration arena in the 225,000-square foot facility. Live entertainment on Saturday night at the Farm Credit Dinner & Dance will open with Jake Hooker and The Outsiders followed by late-night party entertainment from the Amanda Kate Ferris Band.

Anyone can join in on the fun at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. One-day registration packages and expo-only passes are available for as little as $10 per day and registration can be completed on-site. Learn more at CattleRaisersConvention.com.

