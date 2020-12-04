Cattle feed costs impacting profits in 2021

Corn prices have surged higher at the end of November and may take a bite out of cow-calf returns in 2021. The weekly average nearby corn futures contract gained more than a dollar from early August through mid-November. This has affected feeder cattle values, with nearby feeder cattle futures losing $7.50 during that same timespan, even as live cattle futures advanced by more than $7. As the amount that feedlots are willing to pay for feeder animals declines as the cost of adding weight to those animals increases, higher corn prices have the potential to lower returns for beef cattle producers. Read more at Southwest Farm Progress… 

/ Feed & Forage, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: