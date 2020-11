Cattle Chat: Measuring genetic success at sale time

Experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute (BCI) say an animal’s performance at sale time is often considered the test for the outcome of breeding decisions, but it is only a small consideration in measuring genetic success. Brad White, veterinarian and BCI director, laid out a scenario to kick off a recent Cattle Chat podcast about evaluating the success of a breeding program. Read more at ksre.k-state.edu…