Cargill will temporarily idle two packing plants

Cargill announced it will temporarily idle two of its protein processing facilities for scheduled maintenance. The idling of the facilities is unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 4, Cargill will idle its Dodge City, Kansas, facility and on March 18 it will idle its Schuyler, Nebraska, facility, the company said in a news release. Both sites are primary processing operations and will be down for approximately one week to perform previously scheduled maintenance of the refrigeration systems. Cargill’s Dodge City facility has a daily processing capacity of 5,200 head of fed cattle while the Schuyler facility has a capacity of 5,100 head per day. Read more at Drovers

