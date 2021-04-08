Callery pear causes issues in landscape and pastureland

The visually pleasing Callery pear tree, with its white flowers in the spring and colorful foliage in fall, can be more of a nuisance than a blessing, quickly overtaking pastures and grasslands. Fortunately, there are landscaping alternatives that are less environmentally disruptive. The trees have the ability to form dense thickets that shade out native species, causing a rapid change in plant and wildlife communities. The Callery pear is a significant threat to native grasslands and grassland wildlife. Callery pear also can invade forests. Read more at news.okstate.edu…