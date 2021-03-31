Calf losses before birth a concern

Calf abortions can be a major concern for cattle producers. An abortion is the discharge of the fetus prior to the end of the normal gestation period, according to Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. Regardless of the cause, abortions may be sporadic or they may occur as “storms.” The normal abortion or stillbirth rate would be 1% to 2% of cows in a herd. Losses greater than this are abnormal, and producers should seek veterinary assistance to identify the cause. Read more…
 

