Blue Ranch honored with 2024 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 24, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association presented Blue Ranch with the Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held in Fort Worth March 22–24. The award recognized exceptional stewardship and innovation of the Panhandle-based cattle ranch.

Blue Ranch is owned by Rex and Susan McCloy who transitioned the operation from a feedlot to a cow-calf operation in 2013.

“Blue Ranch is an outstanding example of stewardship, and we’re proud to present them with this award,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Stephen Diebel, who presented the award at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. “Their dedication is evident in maintaining a sustainable and reliable operation, for generations to come.”

Blue Ranch spans more than 19,500 acres and is located in Dumas. The operation prioritizes resource management, innovative stocking strategies and conservation methods. These efforts have resulted in a significant increase in forage production, a boost in wildlife populations and notable improvements in stocking rates.

“Ranching practices implemented by the McCloys serve as a testament to their unwavering dedication to responsibly managing and utilizing the land’s resources,” Diebel said. “They have demonstrated exceptional resource management, setting clear goals and implementing environmental programs to optimize water and land usage.”

This 2024 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award is presented as a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Section Society for Range Management and Texas Grazing Land Coalition. As the 2024 winner, the Blue Ranch will compete among other outstanding ranchers for the 2024 National Cattlemen’s Foundation Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

