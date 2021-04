Beware the emerald ash borer, the invasive bug killing Texas trees

The emerald ash borer is a tiny green beetle that isn’t native to Texas, but they’ve been found in six counties so far. You can easily transport them when you move firewood from place to place. Texas Standard talked to Wizzie Brown, an insect specialist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, about the pest. Read and listen at texasstandard.org…