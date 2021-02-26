Beware of scam hotel emails

Please be aware that some of our Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo exhibitors have received emails asking to book their rooms for the 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention. You will be able to reserve your hotel rooms in our room blocks when registration opens in April.

Please know that this or any other requests for lists, equipment, registration or any other services will come from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association or approved vendors. For your convenience, we have listed our approved vendors below. If you receive emails from people claiming to represent TSCRA that doesn’t originate from one of these companies or a tscra.org email address, please let us know immediately.

Registration/Lodging/Lead Retrieval – Swoogo and GlobauxSource

Convention Center Decorator – The Expo Group

Convention Center Electrical Vendor – Edlen

Convention Center Internet Vendor – Smart City

If you have any questions, please contact Grace Dunham at 817-916-1745 or events@tscra.org.