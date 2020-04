Beltway Beef podcast: When cattle producers could expect COVID-19 relief

In the latest Beltway Beef podcast from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane provides an update on how and when cattle producers might be able expect relief funds in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Listen below or visit https://www.ncba.org/audionews.aspx?NewsID=7229.