Beef Quality Assurance training offered in Hebbronville

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jim Hogg County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Hebbronville.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a complimentary lunch.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please register by calling (800) 242-7820 ext. 1763, or visiting www.texasbeefquality.com.

The Jim Hogg County Fairgrounds Pavilion address is 15 S. Rodrigues Lane in Hebbronville.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.