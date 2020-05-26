Beef production slams on the brakes

Beef production reached record levels during the first quarter of 2020 due to the largest number of cattle slaughtered for the quarter since 2002 and the heaviest dressed weights since 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest “Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook.” Further, U.S. beef imports in the first quarter reached levels not seen since 2016, when production was 17% less than the current quarter, but the impact of COVID-19 on beef production in April and early May was significant, stopping the beef industry — like many animal protein commodities — in its tracks. Read more at BEEF Magazine…