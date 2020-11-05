Beef Loving Texans: Five dietician-approved balanced beef recipes

Beef has great taste and contains many nutrients that our bodies need. In just one three-ounce cooked serving, you get 10 essential nutrients, including about 25 grams of protein, which can help you to build and maintain muscle, manage your weight, and feel satisfied after each meal! When beef is united on the plate with other nutritious foods like veggies and whole grains, there is no sacrificing on nutrition or flavor. To highlight some balanced with beef pairings, Beef Loving Texans partnered with three beef loving Registered Dietitians around the state who created delicious recipes just for you. Enjoying nutritious meals is easier than ever with these five flavorful meals. Read more…
 

