Atascosa County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent recognized by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Dale Rankin recognized as a leader in local beef education.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 24, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced Dale Rankin, an Atascosa County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, as the 2024 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held in Fort Worth March 22–24.

The award was created to recognize Texas’ most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Stephen Diebel, who presented the award at Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, noted the instrumental role of county extension agents to working alongside landowners to advance stewardship of land and livestock across Texas.

“The invaluable work of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents like Dale Rankin help advance the livestock community,” Diebel said. “Dale Rankin has shown tremendous commitment to educating landowners through programs and resources that not only better beef production locally, but to help cattle raisers improve economics within their own operations.”

Rankin is a seasoned county extension agent with 23 years of experience. In his current role, he has significantly elevated Atascosa County’s agricultural landscape.

Innovative initiatives like Brush Country Beef 706 and the Atascosa Club Calf Association have enhanced local beef production practices, adding substantial economic value to producers’ herds. His proactive involvement in research collaborations and influential outreach efforts position Atascosa County as a hub of agricultural excellence, setting a benchmark for sustainable ranching and farming practices.

“Thank you for your commitment to educating others and your hard work in our industry,” Diebel said.

