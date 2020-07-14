Ask the consultant: Marketing cattle in a COVID-19 world

When it comes to selling cattle in a normal year, it’s good to have a marketing plan. In a year when there is a global pandemic, it’s a must. Nevertheless, just knowing when you’re selling and where you’re going to be selling are just the tip of the iceberg. Marketing could be thought of as intentional selling. In the literal sense, cattle ranchers are in a business where they intend to sell a product. However, saying “intentional selling” means creating a specific product based on foresight, planning and the use of multiple best management practices. Read more at Progressive Cattle

/ covid19, Livestock Management, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: