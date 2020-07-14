Ask the consultant: Marketing cattle in a COVID-19 world

When it comes to selling cattle in a normal year, it’s good to have a marketing plan. In a year when there is a global pandemic, it’s a must. Nevertheless, just knowing when you’re selling and where you’re going to be selling are just the tip of the iceberg. Marketing could be thought of as intentional selling. In the literal sense, cattle ranchers are in a business where they intend to sell a product. However, saying “intentional selling” means creating a specific product based on foresight, planning and the use of multiple best management practices. Read more at Progressive Cattle…

