Arizona man behind bars in West Texas cattle theft case

Defendant wrote bad checks totaling more than $50,000

Jason Lenstrom visited the Rio Grand Classic Livestock Auction in El Paso on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, purchasing 126 head of roping cattle between the two days. The only problem? He didn’t have the money. After the checks were returned for the second time, the auction market owners reached out to buyer, attempting to settle up. He said he’d pay in two weeks, but when he didn’t, the victim reached out to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney.

Jason Lenstrom photo courtesy of Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Following McKinney’s investigation, Lenstrom was indicted by an El Paso County grand jury Aug. 5. He was arrested in Holbrook, Arizona, Aug. 23 and bail is set at $60,000. The defendant faces four felony counts of theft of livestock.

McKinney would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit Department for their contributions to the case.