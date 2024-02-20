Applications open for 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo youth and graduate contests 

Students are encouraged to apply for the photo contest and graduate research poster showcase.

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 19, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced student opportunities available during the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo including a graduate research poster showcase and a youth photo contest.

The contests provide opportunities for emerging leaders to engage at the largest cattle industry gathering in the Southwest.

Through the graduate poster showcase, select students present research to industry leaders, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and affiliates. Graduate students from accredited universities in Texas and Oklahoma are invited to participate. All research posters must relate to livestock, natural resources, land trends, or other topics directly tied to the beef industry. Winning posters are eligible for prizes of up to $750.

Young photographers are invited to submit original photographs through the youth photography contest. Applicants must be ages 5-18. Winning photographs are eligible for prizes of up to $250 as well as a feature in The Cattleman magazine.

These contests are one of many ways Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association engages with emerging leaders. In addition to free student memberships, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering free admission to the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo by using the code STUDENT24.

Application deadline for both the graduate poster showcase and youth photo contest is March 1, 2024.

To learn more about contest, student opportunities and to register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com/student-opportunities.

