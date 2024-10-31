Applications are now open for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo internship program

FORT WORTH, Texas (October. 31, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, opened the application window for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo internship held April 8-13, in Fort Worth.

This exceptional internship program allows college students to gain experience and knowledge in the beef industry while making connections with some of the industry’s highest leaders. Students will build their communication and networking skills, acquaint themselves with a wide range of work departments and get a behind-the-scenes look at hosting the largest agricultural event in the Southwest.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume and letter of recommendation. Submissions are due Dec. 31, 2024, to [email protected]. Details including submission instructions are accessible at here.

###