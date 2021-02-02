APHIS Posts New Release in Feral Swine Video Series

The newest video in the ongoing USDA – Animal Plant Health Inspection Service series Feral Swine in America: Episode 3 – Texas looks at the impacts feral swine have on cattle, sheep, and goat ranchers in Texas.

APHIS is offering this video series, which chronicles the impact feral swine have on Americans’ livelihoods through damage to agricultural and natural resources, to increase public awareness. The National Feral Swine Damage Management Program was established in 2014 with the overarching goal to protect agricultural and natural resources, property, animal health, and human health and safety by managing damage caused by feral swine in the U.S. and its territories.

See below or go to the APHIS YouTube site and follow the Feral Swine in America playlist. Enjoy Episode 3- Texas and watch for future episodes to be released soon!

/ Natural Resources, Pests, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: