APHIS Posts New Release in Feral Swine Video Series

The newest video in the ongoing USDA – Animal Plant Health Inspection Service series Feral Swine in America: Episode 3 – Texas looks at the impacts feral swine have on cattle, sheep, and goat ranchers in Texas.

APHIS is offering this video series, which chronicles the impact feral swine have on Americans’ livelihoods through damage to agricultural and natural resources, to increase public awareness. The National Feral Swine Damage Management Program was established in 2014 with the overarching goal to protect agricultural and natural resources, property, animal health, and human health and safety by managing damage caused by feral swine in the U.S. and its territories.

See below or go to the APHIS YouTube site and follow the Feral Swine in America playlist. Enjoy Episode 3- Texas and watch for future episodes to be released soon!