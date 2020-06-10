America’s meatpacking facilities operating more than 95% of capacity compared to 2019

Source: USDA | June 9, 2020

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Tuesday applauded the safe reopening of critical infrastructure meatpacking facilities across the United States. Across the cattle, swine, and broiler sectors, processing facilities were operating more than 95% of their average capacity compared to this time last year. Beef facilities are operating at 98%, pork facilities are operating at 95%, and poultry facilities are operating at 98% of their capacity compared to the same time last year.

America’s meatpacking facilities are resuming operations following President Trump’s Executive Order directing the facilities to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines specifically created for the meat and poultry sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC and OSHA have issued guidance for plants to implement to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure employee safety while maintaining operations. USDA will continue to work with the CDC, OSHA, and state and local officials to keep these critical facilities open while maintaining worker safety.