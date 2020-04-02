AgriLife Extension’s popular Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Workshop goes online

Ranchers Agriculture Leasing Workshop is now an online course.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer its award-winning Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Workshop as an online course available anytime.

“Given the popularity of our live Ranchers Leasing Workshop events, we receive more requests for and interest in programs than we are able to conduct each year,” said Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agriculture law specialist, Amarillo.

“With that in mind, we have spent the past several months developing an online course that will allow people to receive the same information presented during our live workshops from the comfort of their own home, anytime, at their own pace,” she said.

The online course gives participants access to the full leasing workshop anytime they want to watch. The cost is $75.

What to expect

Presenters are Lashmet and Greg Kaase, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural economist and risk management specialist, College Station. They will cover grazing, hunting and livestock leases as well as landowner liability protection.

Lashmet said the course is designed for both landowners and lessees.

“We go into legal considerations like why written leases are important, key terms to include, and economic issues like average cash lease rates and different lease payment structures,” she said.

Participants will be able to download the Ranchers’ Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language. If they want the hard copy for $25, they can order one by contacting Lacrecia Garza, Lacrecia.garza@ag.tamu.edu.

“We certainly plan to continue our live workshops as well,” Lashmet said. “But we think this will be a useful option for people who are unable to attend a live course due to their location or because of their work schedule. We just can’t keep up with demand and do them everywhere, so the online course is a way to try and reach more people.”

Those who want to go to a live event can find a full listing here.